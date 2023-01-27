Jewish high school in Palo Alto evacuated after bomb threat

PALO ALTO – A bomb threat received via phone Thursday afternoon at Palo Alto's Kehillah Jewish High School forced school officials to evacuate the campus.

The investigation by police revealed no bomb on campus.

At about 2:54 p.m., police dispatchers received a call from the administrative staff at Kehillah Jewish High School, 3900 Fabian Way, reporting a bomb threat was received via phone. School officials evacuated the school (consisting of approximately 250 students and staff) and called the police.

Police responded immediately and cordoned off the school. Officers searched the campus with a canine certified in explosives detection and determined that no bomb existed.

Police are investigating the bomb threat. The suspect is an unknown adult male, who called the school's administrative office and made the threat. There have been no similar phoned-in bomb threats recently in Palo Alto.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.