Kayaker unharmed after close encounter with shark near Pebble Beach

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

A kayaker near Pebble Beach came out unharmed after a close encounter with a shark, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said they received a report of "aggressive shark behavior" in state beach jurisdiction near Pebble Beach, south of Pescadero, early Tuesday.

Officials said the kayaker was not harmed in the encounter. 

