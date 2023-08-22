Kayaker unharmed after close encounter with shark near Pebble Beach
A kayaker near Pebble Beach came out unharmed after a close encounter with a shark, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said they received a report of "aggressive shark behavior" in state beach jurisdiction near Pebble Beach, south of Pescadero, early Tuesday.
Officials said the kayaker was not harmed in the encounter.
