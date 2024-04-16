Watch CBS News
Oakland police locate missing 11-year-old girl

Oakland police on Tuesday confirmed that a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Monday night has been found safe.

Kassidy Wimberly was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday and was wearing a black cropped jacket, pink shirt, black leggings and was barefoot. She is a Black girl who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department posted about their search via its social media accounts Tuesday morning. Police confirmed that she had been found safe in under two hours after their initial post.

