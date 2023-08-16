Karol G shatters attendance record at Levi's Stadium show

Singer Karol G becomes first female Latin artist to sell out Levi's Stadium

Colombian superstar Karol G has been in the music industry for years, but now she is getting more attention than ever. The artist is in the middle of her first-ever stadium tour and just made history at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

On Monday, Karol G performed in front of 45,000 fans at Levi's Stadium and according to Live Nation, she is now the first female Latin artist to sell out the stadium. The venue wasn't on the stadium tour initially; it was added along with five other stops because of overwhelming demand.

She's got mermaid vibes, looks ethereal on stage, making waves and kicking down barriers in the musical world.

"It highlights the cultural and economic power of Latinos both at the same time," said Max Vargas, VP of Economic Justice at the Latino Community Foundation. "It binds the community together in this unifying way."

Vargas says Karol G is making a point that the Latino Community has always known, but the rest of the world is finally seeing.

"It's also proof that Latinos have that power to lead, not just an event or a concert, but a movement," Vargas said.

Karol G's next stop is in Pasadena.