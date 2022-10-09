Kanye West's Instagram account restricted, returns to Twitter after 2-year hiatus

After being suspended by Meta on Friday, Kanye West posted on Twitter for the first time in nearly two years -- a move celebrated by Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying the social media network.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, tweeted a photograph of a hat that said 2024. Musk responded with his own tweet, reading "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

West last posted on Twitter in November 2020, just after the last US presidential election. Following his first tweet on Friday, West posted another one which included a picture of himself with Meta Platforms Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg, accusing him of kicking him off Instagram.

In a statement to CNN Business on Saturday, a Meta spokesperson said content from West's account was deleted for violating the company's policies and a restriction was placed on his account. It did not specify what was objectionable about the content or what kind of restriction was imposed.

The move comes after West shared a since-deleted post that included a screenshot of a text conversation with Sean "Diddy" Combs that was criticized by the American Jewish Committee as "anti-Jewish."

West was previously suspended by Instagram for 24 hours in March for directing a racial slur at "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah.

Earlier this week, West stirred controversy for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt and dressing several Black models in shirts with the same phrase, deemed a "hate slogan" by the Anti-Defamation League, at his fashion show in Paris.