Teen boy injured after being hit by fleeing bank robbery suspect in San Lorenzo

SAN LORENZO -- A male teenager was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon following a crash in San Lorenzo that involved a suspect fleeing from nearby bank robbery.

Chopper footage of the scene at Via Cordoba and Via Granada shortly after 4 p.m. showed Alameda County Sheriff's units and first responders.

San Lorenzo accident involving fleeing bank robbery suspect. CBS SF

Alameda County Fire said the minor got hit was on a bicycle or motorcycle.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Tya Modeste later confirmed there was an attempted robbery at a Citibank branch. A suspect came into bank and passed a note demanding they be given $20,000 or they were going to blow up bank. The suspect did not have any weapons visible and walked out of the bank after getting spooked.

The suspect -- possibly a black male wearing a mask and black sweatshirt with a hood -- got into blue four-door sedan and drove away. A deputy in area doing patrol check heard the call at 3:45 p.m. and attempted to pursue the suspect.

The pursuit had a duration of less than two minutes and ended when the suspect vehicle hit the juvenile male. The deputies stopped their pursuit to render aid to the victim.

Modeste said the 14-year-old male was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She could not confirm that the teen was on a bike or motorcycle, so the teen may have been on foot. The whereabouts of the bank-robbery suspect were unknown at the time.