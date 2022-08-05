Juvenile injured in San Leandro shooting; gunmen sought

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro are investigating a shooting late Friday morning that left a teen girl injured from bullet shrapnel, according to authorities.

Police said in a press release that at about 11:30 a.m., San Leandro officers responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of E.14th Street. Police said they believed the shooting happened inside a business, but were unsure if it was connected to a robbery attempt or a targeted shooting.

Two to three shots were believed to have been fired during the incident. Officers said a 13-year-old girl was injured after detectives believe she was stuck in the foot by a bullet fragment striking her foot. She was taken to an area hospital for immediate treatment.

Police said the suspects fled the scene. Authorities did not release any suspect information and will not be providing any additional details at this time.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation, and our Criminal Investigations Division detectives have assumed responsibility. We will release more information when appropriate as the investigation unfolds.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to call the San Leandro Police Department at 510-577-2740.

"We are hoping for any witnesses to come forward and a quick arrest. This is intolerable, and a young girl was injured as a result of this violence," said SLPD Lieutenant Matthew Barajas in the release.