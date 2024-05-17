Giants centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee to have season-ending surgery

San Francisco Giants centerfielder Jung Hoo Lee will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his injured left shoulder.

The team confirmed Friday that Lee will have the procedure in the next couple of weeks and will not return in 2024. According to Andrew Baggarly of the Athletic, the procedure will repair his torn labrum.

Lee injured his shoulder during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds as he hit the center field wall while trying to make a catch. An MRI taken earlier this week revealed that he had structural damage in his dislocated shoulder.

An all-star in his native South Korea, Lee signed with the Giants in the offseason to a $113 million, six-year contract.

Lee's absence is the latest blow to the Giants, who have been beset with multiple injuries less than two months into the season.

Among the players who are on the injured list as of Friday include starting pitchers Robbie Ray, Alex Cobb, Blake Snell and Keaton Winn, catchers Patrick Bailey and Tom Murphy, shortstop Nick Ahmed, right fielder Austin Slater and left fielder Michael Conforto.

The Giants are beginning a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday night.