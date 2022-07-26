Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge's order halts clearing of homeless encampment from Joe Rodota Trail

/ CBS San Francisco

Judge's order halts clearing of homeless encampment from Joe Rodota Trail
Judge's order halts clearing of homeless encampment from Joe Rodota Trail 00:31

SANTA ROSA -- A judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The ruling will halt the sweep that was scheduled for Tuesday morning. Several people asked for the injunction, saying Sonoma County hasn't provided them enough shelter options.

The next hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday. The temporary restraining order also means that portion of the trail will be shut down to bicyclists and pedestrians a little longer.

The county had promised to restore public access within a week of clearing the camp. 

First published on July 25, 2022 / 8:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.