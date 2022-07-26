Judge's order halts clearing of homeless encampment from Joe Rodota Trail

SANTA ROSA -- A judge on Monday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the clearing of a homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa.

The ruling will halt the sweep that was scheduled for Tuesday morning. Several people asked for the injunction, saying Sonoma County hasn't provided them enough shelter options.

The next hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday. The temporary restraining order also means that portion of the trail will be shut down to bicyclists and pedestrians a little longer.

The county had promised to restore public access within a week of clearing the camp.