Judge sentences man who threw bricks at cars to 22 years in prison

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) – A Contra Costa Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 22 years in prison Friday after he pled no contest to numerous charges related to throwing bricks at cars, after his actions killed someone and blinded another.

Mark Navone, 47, was sentenced for throwing rocks and bricks onto highway 4 in several incidents earlier this year. His actions resulted in the death of a 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch and blinded a 37-year-old delivery nurse from Concord, according to prosecutors.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested Navone on April 2 and prosecutors charged him with numerous felonies.