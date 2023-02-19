José Martínez is a Bilingual Emmy Award-winning journalist, a TV personality, and a Strategic Communications Specialist.

He joined the staff of KPIX in January 2023 as a multimedia reporter.

Previously, he was a bilingual reporter and fill-in anchor for 69 News: Edición en Español, covering stories throughout the Lehigh Valley and Berks County.

jose-martinez kpix

Jose previously worked as a reporter for NY1 Noticias in New York City, where he broke important stories about the immigrant communities in the city, highlighting issues like unsafe working conditions, sexual harassment, and other violation of labor laws and regulations.

He also worked as a Metro Reporter for El Diario de Nueva York, covering news on politics, education, and immigration from New York City Hall and the New York Police Department.

José has been a correspondent in the United States for Ycodendaute Radio Tenerife, Spain, and an immigration analyst for BronxNet News. He is the former Editor-in-Chief of the online edition of Noticia Long Island, where he was also the director and host of the online talk show 'Café con José.'

In a 2017 profile, Noticia called José a "dedicated reporter" and "a rising star" who "is a voice for the Hispanic and immigrant community." Among other recognitions, José received a 2017 and 2019 Media & Journalism Award from the Colombian American Chamber of Commerce and Nassau County, New York, and the Media of the Year in Latinus 20 Under 30 2017.

José worked at El Tiempo and City TV in Colombia, where he was born. He graduated from the University of Cartagena and, through a series of fellowships, continued his studies in Broadcasting News at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, and CUNY Graduate School of Journalism in New York City. He is a member of the Education Writers Association (EWA) and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ).