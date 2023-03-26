Actor Jonathan Majors arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday morning in New York City on allegations of domestic violence, authorities said.

The 33-year-old "Creed III" star was taken into custody on suspicion of strangulation, assault and harassment, the NYPD reported in a statement provided to CBS News.

According to the NYPD, officers were dispatched to a 911 call from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood at 11:14 a.m., where a "preliminary investigation determined" that there had been a "domestic dispute" involving Majors and a 30-year-old woman.

The woman, who told officers she had been assaulted, was transported to a hospital with minor head and neck injuries, police said. She was in stable condition.

Majors was arrested at the scene, police reported.

A representative for Majors told CBS News in a brief statement that the actor "has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Actor Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

In a longer statement on Sunday, Majors' criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said Majors is "completely innocent and provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows." Chaudhry said they are "gathering and presenting evidence" to the District Attorney, including "video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

Chaudhry added that the woman involved was "having an emotional crisis."

Majors is featured in the Army's recently rebooted "Be All You Can Be" ads. The Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement on Sunday that they are "deeply concerned" about the allegations surrounding Majors' arrrest.

"While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete," the statement said.

Majors' other film and television credits include "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Devotion" and "Lovecraft Country," for which he received an Emmy nod.