Inmate escapes from Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A Sonoma County Jail inmate was being sought after escaping Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
The inmate, identified as 39-year-old John Avila of Petaluma, ran from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.
He is described as a white male adult, 5'7", 210 pounds, and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.
Avilla has been in custody since November 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.
The sheriff's office said anyone who sees Avilla should call 911 immediately.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.