Watch CBS News
Crime

Inmate escapes from Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now
PIX Now 07:52

SANTA ROSA -- A Sonoma County Jail inmate was being sought after escaping Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The inmate, identified as 39-year-old John Avila of Petaluma, ran from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.

john-avila.jpg
John Avila Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

He is described as a white male adult, 5'7", 210 pounds, and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.

Avilla has been in custody since November 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said anyone who sees Avilla should call 911 immediately.  

First published on January 3, 2023 / 9:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.