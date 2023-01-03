Inmate escapes from Sonoma County Jail in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A Sonoma County Jail inmate was being sought after escaping Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

The inmate, identified as 39-year-old John Avila of Petaluma, ran from the loading dock of the Sonoma County Jail on Ventura Avenue in Santa Rosa, according to a press statement from the sheriff's office.

John Avila Sonoma County Sheriff's Office

He is described as a white male adult, 5'7", 210 pounds, and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt over a blue t-shirt and white pants over blue shorts.

Avilla has been in custody since November 14 for possession of a stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office said anyone who sees Avilla should call 911 immediately.