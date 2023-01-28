Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa reopens after homeless camp cleared

SANTA ROSA -- A section of a popular Santa Rosa pedestrian and biking trail reopened Friday after a large homeless encampment was cleared from the area earlier in the week, park officials said Friday.

Sonoma County Regional Parks reopened the Joe Rodota Trail Friday night, park officials announced.

The section of the Joe Rodota Trail, which connects downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol, was closed Jan. 20 because of safety concerns about the camp, officials said.

Fencing will remain in place to prevent new encampments from forming along the trail, according to county officials.

Twenty-nine of the people experiencing homelessness were placed in alternative housing locations by staff from the county Department of Health Services and Homeless Services Division working with Community Development, county officials said.

Individuals experiencing homelessness who opted for the alternative shelters received assistance from county staff to relocate their belongings, and staff from the Homelessness Services Division will continue working on housing plans for each individual to find appropriate, stable housing for all individuals, officials said.