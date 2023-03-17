Raiders say 'Feels great, baby' to Jimmy Garoppolo's free agent deal

LAS VEGAS -- The NFL team that popularized the phrase, "Just win, baby!" formally introduced newly-signed free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Friday using his signature line: "Feel's great, baby!"

The Las Vegas Raiders held a press conference with the former San Francisco 49ers QB after Garoppolo inked a reported three-year, $72.75 million contract.

The team confirmed on social media it had signed the deal to bring the 10-year veteran to the Silver and Black, with a nod to the line he gave sideline reporter Erin Andrews in 2019 which went viral and became a team rallying cry.

Feels great, baby!!



Garoppolo joins the Raiders after appearing in 57 games with the 49ers following a trade from the New England Patriots in 2017.

He accumulated a 38-17 record as a starter with Niners and went 4-2 in the playoffs including a 31-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chicago-area native appeared in three NFC Championship Games and is the 49ers' all-time franchise leader in career completion percentage, yards per pass attempt, and has the second-highest career passer rating in club history.

"Wanted to thank [team owners] the Yorks, thank the 49ers for everything that they've done," Garoppolo said at the press conference. "My time there was awesome. Enjoyed it. Lot of ups and downs ... it was a fun time, but turning the page now. Next chapter in my life, and can't wait to get started in Vegas."

Garoppolo reunites with head coach Josh McDaniels who was the offensive coordinator in New England during the years Garoppolo was the backup quarterback to Tom Brady. Joining forces again with McDaniels was a factor in his decision to sign with Las Vegas, Garoppolo said.

"He's very smart. He taught me the game of football, basically, in the NFL," said Garoppolo. "But he cares, too, about the game. Like, he cares about winning. You can really tell just talking to him that winning is important to him and I wouldn't say that's true about everyone in the NFL. So when you do get an opportunity like that, I mean, it's hard to pass up."