Jet leaving SFO makes U-turn over Pacific to return 'disruptive passenger'

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- A United Airlines flight traveling to Taiwan from San Francisco International Airport returned to the Bay Area Thursday night due to what the airline referred to as a "disruptive passenger".

United Flight 871 returned to SFO due to the passenger.

The aircraft landed safely and the passenger was removed. The flight is expected to depart from SFO late Thursday evening.

"United Flight 871 returned to San Francisco due to a disruptive passenger. Law enforcement officials met the aircraft on arrival and removed the passenger. We expect to depart for Taipei later this evening," the airline said in a prepared statement.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 10:44 PM

