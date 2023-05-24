Jennifer Siebel Newsom issues new report social media's impact on youth

Jennifer Siebel Newsom's new report on how social media is impacting the youth Jennifer Siebel Newsom's new report on how social media is impacting the youth 02:34

First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom unveiled a new report that shows the correlation between social media use and youth mental health.

There is word from the youth, a lawmaker, and the First Partner about how dangerous social media is for children.

Young people today are saying enjoyment and peace have turned to stress and harm on social media. They are constantly trapped in a comparison game and are also concerned about the ads they see on alcohol and nicotine that are infiltrating their feeds.

The report released Wednesday, titled "Shared Experiences", says there needs to be better online safeguards, expanded media literacy programs, investment in diverse young women as tech leaders and creators, and more inclusive research to understand the impact of social media on young people.

The First Partner said, "The report synthesizes the data and shows how too much time online exposes young people to a constant comparison culture and leads to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem, contributing to the unprecedented rise in anxiety and depression amongst youth."

Siebel Newsom said she wants to see fewer young people spending time glued to their phones and instead, focus on sleep, nutrition, exercise, and just time outside in nature.

The ultimate goal is to hold big tech accountable, but these efforts are currently tied up with a lawsuit.

The Governor has invested $4.7 billion for youth mental health, which has helped add counselors to schools. However, there's still a lot more work to be done.