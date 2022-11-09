Jenkins takes commanding lead in San Francisco District Attorney race

SAN FRANCISCO -- Incumbent Brooke Jenkins appears headed for a win in the race for San Francisco District Attorney Tuesday evening.

Jenkins, appointed by Mayor London Breed after the recall of her predecessor Chesa Boudin, After three rounds of ranked-choice voting, Jenkins had 48% of the vote as of 11 p.m. with former police commissioner John Hamasaki at 34% with 99% of precincts reporting.

Hamasaki has been a vocal critic of interim DA Brooke Jenkins' approach to crack down on drug dealers in the city. Challengers Joe Alioto Veronese and Maurice Chenier were eliminated in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Jenkins was appointed to be interim District Attorney in July by Mayor London Breed after the recall of former DA Chesa Boudin. She stopped short of declaring victory in a speech to supporters at an election party Tuesday evening but expressed confidence early in the evening.

"I'm feeling good. I'm feeling optimistic. You know, it's still early but I think the numbers look really good right now," said Jenkins.

Jenkins also said the vote is solidifying the trajectory she has put in place at the district attorney's office following the recall of her predecessor.

"I think it continues," said Jenkins. "It really means tomorrow is day one. We get to really push forward with our mission of trying to make sure that we restore accountability and public safety to San Francisco and we keep pursuing our mission to make sure we're instituting and implementing reforms the right way."

Jenkins has weathered some controversies since her appointment in July. About a month after her appointment, it was revealed she took a paid consultant job for a non-profit linked to the effort to recall Boudin. Jenkins told KPIX 5 she did not receive compensation from the recall campaign itself, releasing a statement that said in part: "My work for the non-profit organization focused on public safety...and other legal work supporting communities ranging from formerly incarcerated women to helping advise the business community on public safety concerns and issues."

More recently, newly-discovered emails showed Jenkins may have broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account last year. First reported by Mission Local, the emails obtained from the DA's office showed Jenkins forwarded the case files to fellow assistant DA Don Du Bain on October 16, 2021 – the same day she and Du Bain left their positions in the district attorney's office and joined the Boudin recall campaign.

Jenkins said she sent the emails to a personal account "inadvertently" and that the files weren't used for Boudin's recall campaign. She also insisted the release of the emails were politically-motivated.