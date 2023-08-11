Jeff Bezos reportedly buys $68 million home in Miami's "billionaire bunker." Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump will be his neighbors.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as "Billionaire Bunker," where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos, 59, is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres, Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported. The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects.

MTM Star International is listed on Miami-Dade property records as the previous owner of the home. The county website does not list Bezos as the owner, but shows the property sold in June.

Guillermo Olmedillo, the village manager of Indian Creek Village, told The Associated Press he has no information about the purchase. The village has a country club and its own police force.

County records show the property previously sold for $1.4 million in 1982. The home has 9,300 square feet and a pool.

Bezos is not new to Miami. He graduated from Palmetto High School.

According to a "real-time" billionaires list compiled by Forbes, Bezos is the third richest person in the world with a net worth of about $161 billion.

On Friday, Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez announced another big expenditure: plans for a $100 million donation to help Hawaii recover from the devastating wildfires.

"Jeff and I are heartbroken by what's happening in Maui," Sánchez wrote on Instagram, saying they were "creating a Maui Fund and dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet."

In November, Bezos told CNN he plans to give away most of his fortune to charity during his lifetime. He said he Sánchez were "building the capacity to be able to give away this money," but declined to provide details on where he'd likely direct his money.

Just days before that interview, the couple gave a $100 million Courage and Civility award to singer Dolly Parton.

–Aimee Picchi contributed to this report.