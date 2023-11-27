Suspect in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont said he was waiting for agents to arrest him, police say

Officials give update on Vermont shooting Officials detail investigation, arrest in shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont 16:58

The suspect accused of shooting and wounding three 20-year-old men of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, opened a door Sunday to find federal agents who were searching for him and told the agents he'd been waiting for them, officials said. Jason Eaton, 48, then told the agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that he'd like an attorney, Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad told reporters Monday.

The ATF agents knocked on the door Sunday afternoon while canvassing the area around the shooting of three college students who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus, Murad said.

"The ATF agents were greeted by a man who stepped out of the door towards them with his palms up at waist height and stated something to the effect of 'I've been waiting for you,'" Murad said.

Eaton then asked for a lawyer. When the agents asked if he had any guns inside the door, he said he had one. He was arrested and has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in the second degree in the shooting.

In court Monday morning, Eaton pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. Wearing an inmate's uniform, Eaton appeared in court remotely on a large television screen set up near the defense table. He said little during the brief court appearance, confirming his name when asked by the judge.

The judge said bail would be revisited at a later date.

Kinnan Abdalhamid, Tahseen Ahmed and Hisham Awartani were all shot Saturday night while walking down a street. Two of the men were wearing traditional Arab keffiyeh scarves, and authorities were investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

The three men told detectives they were speaking in a mixture of Arabic and English, Murad told reporters. They told police the gunman approached them without making any comments to them.

"He stepped off a porch and produced a firearm and began discharging that firearm," Murad said.

Awartani's uncle, Rich Price, said during Monday's news conference that he's been with the three almost constantly since the shooting.

"These three young men are incredible," Price told reporters. "And that's not a proud uncle speaking, but it's true. ... They have their lives in front of them. They are committed to building incredible lives. They each go to great schools."

From left to right, Tahseen Ali Ahmad, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Hisham Awartani are shown.

According to their families and the schools, Abdalhamid is a student at Haverford College, Ahmed is a student at Trinity College and Awartani is a student at Brown University.

"I can tell you that I've been with them almost constantly since Saturday evening," Price said. "I've been listening to them talk to one another and try to process the events, and I'm blown away by their resilience, by their good humor in the face of these difficult times."

The men all attended Ramallah Friends School, a Quaker-run private nonprofit school in Ramallah in the Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

"As parents, we are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot in Burlington, VT. At this time, our primary concern is their full recovery and that they receive the critical medical support they need to survive. We are extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of our children," their parents said in a joint statement.