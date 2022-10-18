James Wiseman more than ready for Warriors regular season opener

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's hasn't been an easy road to the 2022-2023 regular season opener for Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman.

After being among the best high school players in the country, Wiseman's collegiate career lasted just a couple games amid controversy and an NCAA suspension at the University of Memphis.

Then came the knee injury on April 11, 2020 during his rookie season, sidelining him for 920 days from regular season play.

So it goes without saying, the 21-year-old can't wait to take the court on Tuesday night against Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the regular season opener.

"I'm just excited for myself to go through the regular stages as an NBA player," Wiseman said of opening night and celebrating the Warriors 2021-2022 NBA Championship. "My journey was kind of weird, especially starting out because of everything that happened that was out of my control."

"Now that everything is back on track, I'm just grateful and blessed to be back on court...I'm just happy to be here."

The Warriors are also glad he's back since Wiseman gives them true size in the middle. He also showed glimpses of what he can do in the exhibition season. Playing 19 minutes a contest, he averaged 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

As for words of wisdom, he only has to look to teammate Klay Thompson for advice on how to come back from a long, injury-enforced layoff.

Thompson finally returned to the lineup halfway though last season after missing more than 2 years while rehabilitating from first a blown out ACL and then a torn Achilles tendon.

"(He told me) just to be patient, take it one day at a time," Wiseman said of Thompson's sage advice. "I'm still a young player so I have a lot to learn. I still have peaks and valleys I'm going to go through as well. But just to make sure I take it one day at a time -- don't get to high or too low. Just keep working every day."

Thompson's words were also a source of comfort.

"It made me more relaxed," Wiseman said. "My rookie year I felt tense out there because I trying to figure everything out all at once. Just like focusing on one thing at a time. Just making sure I was dealing with the foundation is the most important thing. Just really keeping on focusing on the small things."

While the knee injury has slowed his development, Wiseman already has already experienced an opening night. He made his rookie debut with 19 points, six rebounds, and two steals in a 125-99 blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

"It was crazy for me because I was thrown into the fire," he said of the December 22, 2020 game. "I can't wait for this game. It's going to be different."