Authorities seek help in solving 1974 cold case murder of San Francisco man visiting Florida

Fifty years after a man from San Francisco, California was killed during a trip to Florida, authorities are asking for the public's help in solving the cold case murder.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the 1974 murder of James Norris is believed to be one of the oldest active homicide investigations in the state.

"We're working for the family of Mr. Norris so they can find out what happened to their loved one," FDLE Special Agent Supervisor Mike Kennedy said in a statement. "Even though it's been 50 years, we do have persons of interest and they should be held accountable for their actions even if it is 50 years later."

James Norris (aka Richard Gunning) of San Francisco, who was killed during a trip to Florida in 1974. Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Norris, who was traveling under the alias Richard Gunning, flew into Miami on Oct. 4, 1974. Investigators said Norris traveled to Florida with a large amount of cash with the intention of buying Colombian-grade cannabis that was not available in California.

On that day, Norris and an associate traveled more than 300 miles north to the community of Crystal River in Citrus County to purchase cannabis from an organization operating in the area.

During the trip, Norris mailed a postcard to his family from the town of Inglis, which was the last time he contacted them.

Kennedy said Norris was reported missing soon after.

Do you have the puzzle piece to solve the 1974 James Norris cold case? We need your help! If you have info about the murder of James Norris, please contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.https://t.co/YyvxFZ4mJJ pic.twitter.com/q4w239Nr48 — FDLE (@fdlepio) October 23, 2024

On April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator located skeletal remains in a wooded area off U.S. Highway 19 in Dixie County in Northern Florida. The remains were unidentified for more than 30 years until DNA testing confirmed the remains were Norris.

His family claimed his remains in April 2011.

Investigators believe people living in Miami, Panama City, Steinhatchee and Citrus County may have information about the case. Norris had associates in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Nashville, Memphis and Des Moines, Iowa who may also have information.

The investigaton has uncovered names of members of the organization Norris was believed to be purchasing cannabis from.

"Over the years that we've investigated this we've gotten a lot of the pieces of the puzzle. Someone could be holding a piece of the puzzle that they may not realize fits into the big picture," Kennedy said.

Anyone with information about Norris' murder is asked to contact FDLE Tallahassee at (800) 342-0820.