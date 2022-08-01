1 year after teen girl killed in Bayview, SFPD renews calls to find shooter

SAN FRANCISCO – One year after a 16-year-old girl was fatally gunned down in San Francisco's Bayview District, police renewed calls for information leading to an arrest of her killer.

On the night of July 30, 2021, officers responded to the area of Bertha Lane and Hudson Avenue and found the teen and a 45-year-old woman were shot. Despite life-saving measures, the teen, identified as Jaedah Tofaeono, died from her injuries.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and survived, police said.

16-year-old Jaeda Tofaeono was killed in the area of Bertha Lane and Hudson Avenue in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood on July 30, 2021. SFPD

A day after the shooting, a neighbor told KPIX 5 she saw the teenager sitting on her skateboard and hanging out with her family shortly before she was shot.

"I walked outside and saw the little girl and I'm like, 'My gosh, somebody shot the little girl.' And she was laying on the sidewalk and all her family was there," said the neighbor, who declined to provide her name. "He dad was hollering, 'They shot my daughter! They shot my daughter!'"

Information about potential suspects or a motive in the case was not immediately available.

About a month after the shooting, police offered a $50,000 reward in connection leading to potential suspects in Jaedah's death.

On Monday, the SFPD Twitter account posted a renewed call for information on the shooting.

⚠️ SFPD Seeking Public Assistance ⚠️



We have authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Jaedah Tofaeono. ➡️ https://t.co/9Jk6yoXkVv pic.twitter.com/M6XVl2aFSm — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 1, 2022

Police said anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nico Discenza of the SFPD Homicide Detail at 415-553-9069. Tips can also be submitted to the department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or by texting TIP411, beginning the message with "SFPD."