Police in Fairfield ask for public's help finding missing teen boy
FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield reported early Tuesday they are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing.
In a 2:35 a.m. news release, police describe Jaden Hailes-Clay as Black, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage puffy jacket and green hoodie.
Police urged anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call 911.
