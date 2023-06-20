Watch CBS News
Police in Fairfield ask for public's help finding missing teen boy

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

FAIRFIELD -- Police in Fairfield reported early Tuesday they are searching for a 14-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

In a 2:35 a.m. news release, police describe Jaden Hailes-Clay as Black, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage puffy jacket and green hoodie.

Missing Fairfield boy
Missing Fairfield boy Jaden Hailes-Clay. Fairfield Police

Police urged anyone who has information on his whereabouts to call 911.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

