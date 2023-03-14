Jackknifed big rig creates massive delays on northbound I-680
PLEASANTON -- A big rig jackknifed in rain-soaked northbound lanes of I-680 near Sunol early Tuesday, forcing a two-hour shutdown that triggered an East Bay backup stretching for miles.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 4:10 a.m. between the Calaveras Road and the Pleasanton/Sunol Rd exit.
By 4:25 a.m., the northbound lanes were shut down and a Sig Alert was issued. Traffic was diverted off the freeway.
It took more than an hour for a heavy duty tow truck to make its way to the crash scene and to right the truck.
Two northbound lanes were reopened at 6 a.m. There was no ETA as to when the other lane would be reopened.
No injuries were reported.
