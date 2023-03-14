Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Jackknifed big rig creates massive delays on northbound I-680

/ CBS San Francisco

680 crash -- jackknifed big rig in northbound lanes near Pleasanton/Sunol exit triggers massive back
680 crash -- jackknifed big rig in northbound lanes near Pleasanton/Sunol exit triggers massive back 02:56

PLEASANTON  -- A big rig jackknifed in rain-soaked northbound lanes of I-680 near Sunol early Tuesday, forcing a two-hour shutdown that triggered an East Bay backup stretching for miles.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 4:10 a.m. between the Calaveras Road and the Pleasanton/Sunol Rd exit.

By 4:25 a.m., the northbound lanes were shut down and a Sig Alert was issued.  Traffic was diverted off the freeway. 

It took more than an hour for a heavy duty tow truck to make its way to the crash scene and to right the truck.

Two northbound lanes were reopened at 6 a.m.  There was no ETA as to when the other lane would be reopened.

No injuries were reported.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.