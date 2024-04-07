Israel, Palestinian supporters hail troop withdrawal in Gaza

OAKLAND -- The Israeli military has announced the withdrawal of most ground troops from the Gaza Strip following a forceful offensive in the southern city of Khan Younis. This move leaves just one brigade stationed in the region, marking a notable shift in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

For Wassim Hage, a member of the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, the announcement brought relief. Hage, who has participated in numerous protests advocating a ceasefire in Gaza, sees this as a step towards de-escalation.

"We welcome any news that indicates a de-escalation in the genocide against Palestinians and an increased possibility of humanitarian aid entering Gaza," Hage said.

Michal Weiss, a member of the Hostages and Missing Families group in the Bay Area, also views the troop withdrawal as a step in the right direction. Weiss, who has been involved in protests urging the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, sees potential for further progress.

"After the IDF defused the area and weakened Hamas, they felt secure to leave and let the population return, which I don't want civilians -- neither Israelis nor Palestinians -- to suffer. They have a lot to rebuild," Weiss said.

Both Hage and Weiss acknowledge the significance of the Israel Defense Forces move but emphasize the need for sustained efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and work toward a lasting resolution.

Hage stresses the importance of continued pressure on policymakers to make changes in policy, including the withdrawal of U.S. arms sales to Israel. Weiss focuses on the hostages, advocating the safe return of innocent people affected by the conflict.

"As an Israeli and an American, my goal is to ensure the safety of innocent people and help bring them back home, regardless of political affiliations," Weiss said. "We're dealing with a terrorist organization and it's crucial for the world to understand the gravity of the situation."