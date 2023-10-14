Deep concern in Bay Area Palestinian community over escalating conflict

MOUNTAIN VIEW— With eyes glued to his phone, Omar, a resident of Mountain View, spends his days anxiously checking on his family in Gaza.

The region, already ravaged by conflict, is now facing a fresh wave of violence that has left families like Omar's living in a constant state of fear.

"They are in contact with us very sporadically because Israel has cut off electricity, fuel, food, water so being able to communicate with them is very difficult," said Omar.

Omar is among the many Palestinians in the Bay Area who are closely watching the deteriorating situation in Gaza. For him and his family, this crisis is not new; it's a recurring nightmare.

"In May of 2021, my family's building was destroyed, and 22 members of my family were killed," Omar shared. "The people that survived are just starting to pick up the pieces of their lives, and now they have to deal with another bombardment."

The situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with no immediate resolution in sight. Families like Omar's, both in Gaza and the Bay Area, are grappling with the nightmare of uncertainty.

"1.1 million people are in Gaza, and the roads out of northern Gaza have been destroyed by Israeli bombardment so there's nowhere for them to go, there's nothing for them to do," Omar explained, painting a grim picture of the challenges faced by the people trapped in the conflict zone.

Despite the dire circumstances, some families are attempting to flee. Airstrikes have pounded the territory, leading families to pack their belongings into cars, trucks, and even donkey carts, desperately attempting to escape.

Israel's military has advised them to evacuate toward the southern part of the territory ahead of an expected ground invasion.

However, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned, "Moving more than 1 million people across a densely populated warzone to a place with no food, water, or accommodation when the entire territory is under siege, is extremely dangerous and, in some cases, simply not possible."

Omar's biggest concern is the safety of his family in Gaza, caught in the crossfire of this escalating conflict. As the world watches, he, like many others, can only wait, hoping for a swift end to the nightmare that has become their reality.

"Living in Gaza is already a nightmare," Omar stated. "It's hell on Earth."