Tax Planning

IRS offers free tax consultation at 3 Bay Area assistance centers on Saturday

By Max Darrow

/ CBS San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Saturday, the Internal Revenue Service opened up special California Taxpayer Assistance Centers (TACs) across the state which include three Bay Area locations.

This was the second of what will be four nationwide special Saturdays where people do not need to make appointments to get one-on-one time with IRS employees to assist with tax account issues.

The Bay Area locations included:

  • 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612
  • 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102
  • 55 S. Market St., Ste. 100, San Jose, CA 95113

Normally, people need to make appointments in order to get this consultation however the IRS is hosting these events in order to improve service and make things easier for taxpayers.

One thing people can't get at these appointments is tax return preparation.

"Anything but tax preparation. So you have a letter, unresolved letter, you have issues in one way shape or form with your taxes, need some help, need some face-to-face reassurance from whatever it might be – bring your paperwork with you, your ID, all those things. Come without an appointment," said IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino. "Come on in without an appointment. Normally, you do need an appointment Monday through Friday but not for these special Saturday hours."

When it comes to preparing to file your taxes, Tulino had this advice.

"As you're thinking about tax return preparation, the easiest and most convenient way to do this is get to a computer, use tax software in one way shape or form, hit enter and do a paperless tax return," he said.

The IRS is planning two more special Saturday openings for April 13 and May 18. The TACs will run from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

First published on March 16, 2024 / 7:47 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

