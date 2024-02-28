Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe, Slipknot, Slayer to headline Sacramento's Aftershock 2024

SACRAMENTO — Iron Maiden, Slipknot, Slayer, and Mötley Crüe will headline Sacramento's 2024 Aftershock Festival this October.

"Aftershock, it's happening! Our 2024 lineup is here and holy sh*t, this one will go down in the history books," the festival's X account posted in the announcement.

This will be the first time Mötley Crüe performs at Aftershock. The festival also announced this year's lineup will have more bands than ever and a newly added fifth stage.

Other bands filling out the four-day festival are Pantera, Judas Priest, Disturbed, Fiver Finger Death Punch, Evanescence, Rise Against, Halestorm, Cypress Hill and more. See the full lineup below.

Aftershock Festival

The 2023 festival's headliners included Avenged Sevenfold, Tool, Korn, and Guns N' Roses.

October has turned into a busy month for Sacramento with Aftershock, the GoldenSky country music festival and the Ironman competition occurring.

Aftershock 2024 will be held at Sacramento's Discovery Park on October 10-13. Passes have already been on sale now and can be purchased here.