Iranian women who fled to US describe life with Iran's 'morality police' and strict hijab laws

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- As demonstrators in Iran continue to clash with Iranian riot police and security forces over the death of a woman arrested for not wearing her hijab correctly, Iranian women in the Bay Area are speaking out.

KPIX spoke to two Iranian women in San Jose who moved to the United States for freedom, to escape the strict regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They shared their personal experiences, living in Iran.

The women did not want to be identified or their faces shown. Both have family in Iran. They worry the government will retaliate, because they are now speaking out against them.

"They put this scissor on my hand," said one woman.

She didn't want us to use her name, but she still has this scar where "morality police" cut her hand and demanded she cover her hair. But she removed her hijab in protest. She was arrested 3 times by the police units who strictly enforce Islamic dress codes for women. She was 6-years-old when she wore her first hijab.

Samira was not afraid to give us her first name. She was arrested by "morality police" for showing her bare wrist and was thrown into a police car while her family tried to save her.

"They pushed me in the van and my mom is outside crying and saying help my daughter!" said Samira.

Samina said it's incredibly hard to be away from her family who is still in Iran. She said right now, it's a revolution for women's rights, for human rights. Even though she's here in the Bay Area, she is fighting with them and for them.

Both women are using social media to get the word out about what is happening in Iran. They are using the hashtag #MahsaAmini for the young Iranian woman who died in police custody.

"We are their voice," said Samira. "We do anything we can right now."

There will be a rally Tuesday September 27 at 6:30 p.m. near Santana Row at Winchester and Stevens Creek Boulevard, in San Jose, to show solidarity with protesters in Iran.