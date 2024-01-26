Watch CBS News
Local News

Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Palisades Tahoe

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

OLYMPIC VALLEY - An investigation is underway in Olympic Valley following an officer-involved shooting on Friday. 

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the California State Parks was involved in the shooting. 

The shooting happened at the Olympic Village Inn, near Palisades Tahoe, and the incident is stable, deputies said. 

There is a large police presence at the scene and people are asked to stay away. 

Palisades Tahoe said the incident happened off the resort. A spokesperson at the resort said lifts are still open.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 11:49 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.