Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY - An investigation is underway in Olympic Valley following an officer-involved shooting on Friday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the California State Parks was involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened at the Olympic Village Inn, near Palisades Tahoe, and the incident is stable, deputies said.

There is a large police presence at the scene and people are asked to stay away.

Palisades Tahoe said the incident happened off the resort. A spokesperson at the resort said lifts are still open.