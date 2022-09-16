Invasive fruit fly prompts treatments in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara

SUNNYVALE – State agriculture officials will place pesticide in parts of Sunnyvale and Santa Clara starting this weekend, in an emergency effort to eradicate invasive fruit flies from Asia.

Santa Clara County officials announced Friday that beginning on Saturday, crews with the California Department of Food and Agriculture will begin placing treatments in a 17-square mile area where the flies were trapped last month.

"It would be disastrous for the oriental fruit fly to get established in Santa Clara County and California," Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney said in a statement. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our agricultural and natural resources. Please do not bring or ship any fruits, vegetables or plants into California without confirming with agriculture officials that they are free of pests and permitted by law."

According to a map provided by agriculture officials, the treatment area roughly covers most of Sunnyvale north of El Camino Real and Fremont Avenue. Treatment will also take place in a portion of Santa Clara roughly north of the Caltrain tracks and west of San Tomas and Montague expressways.

Map of areas in Sunnyvale and Santa Clara to undergo treatment for invasive fruit flies starting September 17, 2022. The treatments are expected to take several weeks. California Department of Food and Agriculture

The treatment involves applying bait on street trees, utility poles and other surfaces 8-10 feet off the ground, in a 1.5 mile radius from where the flies were found.

Officials said the bait contains methyl eugenol, a natural compound that attracts the flies, and the organic pesticide spinosad. The treatment has been used "many times" to eradicate fruit fly infestations and is considered safe for the public.

A species native to Asia, the oriental fruit fly has spread to Hawaii and other Pacific islands, officials said. The fly is known to infest more than 230 types of fruits and vegetables, including valuable California crops such as avocados, apples, stone and citrus fruits, tomatoes and peppers.

Flies commonly enter California on fruits and vegetables brought illegally by travelers or by infested produce shipped through the mail, officials said.

The action in Sunnvyale and Santa Clara comes as the CDFA is treating an infestation that was discovered in East San Jose last month. Officials said the treatment for the San Jose infestation began on September 3.

Treatments in San Jose, along with Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, are expected to take several weeks.

Residents who may see produce that is infested with fruit flies are asked to contact the County of Santa Clara Division of Agriculture by calling 408-916-4600 or emailing scc.agriculture@cep.sccgov.org.