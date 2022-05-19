Police activity prompts closure of I-580 in East Oakland

OAKLAND – Authorities have responded to police activity on Interstate 580 in East Oakland on Wednesday night.

The California Highway Patrol told KPIX 5 that as of 10:20 p.m. the Seminary Avenue off-ramp and the 4th lane of the freeway are closed due to an investigation.

KCBS Radio reported around 9:30 p.m. that the investigation prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes in the area.

Video from the scene showed debris on the shoulder from a vehicle that apparently ran off the roadway.

No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

More details to come.