Police activity prompts closure of I-580 in East Oakland
OAKLAND – Authorities have responded to police activity on Interstate 580 in East Oakland on Wednesday night.
The California Highway Patrol told KPIX 5 that as of 10:20 p.m. the Seminary Avenue off-ramp and the 4th lane of the freeway are closed due to an investigation.
KCBS Radio reported around 9:30 p.m. that the investigation prompted the closure of all eastbound lanes in the area.
Video from the scene showed debris on the shoulder from a vehicle that apparently ran off the roadway.
No additional details about the incident were immediately available.
More details to come.
