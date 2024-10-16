Interior designer arrested for burglary, embezzling targeting Mill Valley resident

Authorities in Marin County on Wednesday arrested a woman suspected of stealing more than $80,000 in jewelry and gift cards from a Mill Valley resident employing her as an interior designer and household organizer.

According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, last Thursday deputies were dispatched to investigate a theft in the Strawberry Area of Mill Valley. The victim told deputies she had hired a woman by the name of Cesalee Venema who the victim alleged had stolen over $80,000 in jewelry and gift cards from her house over the course of approximately five months.

The victim confronted the suspect about thefts after her discovery. Venama admitted to spending approximately $5,000 on a gift card and taking another gift card with a value of $200, but she denied taking any of the jewelry from the home.

Detectives from the Marin County Sheriff's Office authored a search warrant for Venama's house in Novato and her vehicle. Wednesday morning, detectives executed the search warrant and found jewelry and additional gift cards stolen from the victim as well as items purchased with the stolen gift cards in Venama's vehicle and house. The suspect admitted to taking the items from the victim during an interview.

Venema was booked into the Marin County Jail for possession of stolen property, burglary, embezzlement over $400, and grand theft. After being booked on a $50,000 bond, Venema quickly posted bail. During the investigation, Venema told detectives she was working as an interior designer for other residents of Marin County. The Marin County Sheriff's Office ask that anyone who believes they might be a victim contact Detective Hickey at s_hickey@marinsheriff.org.