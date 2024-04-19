Inmate from Alameda County walks away from prison camp in Sierra foothills

Authorities were seeking an inmate from Alameda County who walked away from a minimum-security prison camp in the Sierra foothills Friday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said 26-year-old Jonathan LealBetancourt was discovered missing at 3 a.m. Friday during a headcount at Vallecito Conservation Camp in Calaveras County, just east of Angels Camp along Highway 4.

Following the discovery, prison staff immediately began a search of the facility buildings and grounds with the help of local law enforcement agencies and Cal Fire, which jointly operates the prison camp with CDCR.

The camp provides crews fire suppression and flood control activities in areas around Calaveras and Tuolumne County, as well as throughout California. Camp inmates also conduct community service projects in the local area, according to the CDCR website.

Jonathan LealBetancourt California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

LealBetancourt is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. It's believed he was wearing either gray sweatpants and a gray T-shirt or orange pants and an orange long-sleeve shirt.

He was admitted from Alameda County in June 2023 on a five-year, four-month sentence for first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, vehicle theft, and buying/receiving stolen vehicle and construction equipment.

Anyone who sees LealBetencourt or knows his whereabouts was asked to contact the Vallecito Conservation Camp Commander at (209) 736-4922, any law enforcement agency, or 9-1-1.

According to CDCR, 99% of all people who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission since 1977 have been apprehended.