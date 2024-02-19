Inmate found dead at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas

An inmate at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas was found dead over the weekend in his housing unit, authorities said.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said the 57-year-old man had been assigned to an open barrack at the men's facility at the prison complex. Deputies found the unresponsive inmate in his barrack at about 11:23 a.m. and administered CPR along with medical staff until emergency medics arrived at 11:34 a.m.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:35 a.m. The Sheriff's Office said preliminary information showed no evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances leading to the death.

The unidentified inmate had been originally booked into the Santa Clara County Mail Jail on Dec. 14 on charges of grand theft, petty theft, residential burglary and shoplifting.

The protocol for an in-custody death involves a joint investigation among the Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office, and the Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office. The name of the inmate was being withheld until his family was notified.

The Elmwood Complex men's facility houses about 2,600 medium- and minimum-security inmates. The women's facility houses about 500 inmates of all security levels.