Inmate dies at Elmwood jail in Milpitas

MILPITAS -- A man died at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on Saturday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

At about 11:23 a.m., deputies on staff at the jail found an unresponsive 57-year-old man on his bunk in his assigned barrack. Life-saving measures were taken until emergency medical services could arrive but the man was declared deceased at 11:39 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the death but, at this point, do not think that any foul play occurred, the sheriff's office said.

The man had been booked into the jail on Wednesday on suspicion of shoplifting, first-degree residential burglary, petty theft and two counts of theft of livestock or agricultural products valued over $250.

The man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.