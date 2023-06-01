Inmate dies at Milpitas jail after being found unresponsive in his cell

MILPITAS -- An inmate at Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas has died after being found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning, but foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

Jail deputies at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday found the unresponsive 57-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, and began CPR until medical personnel arrived. He was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there at 5:35 p.m., sheriff's officials said.



Investigators have not found any evidence of foul play or suspicious circumstances in the death of the man, who was housed alone in the cell at the time.



The man had been booked into the jail Sunday on suspicion of drug possession offenses in a Los Gatos police investigation.

His death is being investigated jointly between the county Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and Medical Examiner's Office, as is standard protocol for in-custody deaths.