Inmate dies after being found hanging inside Marin County Jail cell

Authorities are investigating the death of an incarcerated person inside the Marin County Jail last week, the county Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.



The Sheriff's Office said in a news release that last Thursday, a deputy was performing a routine check of inmates in their jail cells around noon.



During the inspection, the deputy found an inmate hanging inside one of the cells, which was also occupied by another inmate. The inmate was sent to a nearby hospital, but was eventually pronounced dead on Sunday.



The Sheriff's Office said it requested the San Rafael Police Department to conduct an independent investigation into the inmate's death. A post-mortem examination has also been scheduled for this week.



The identity of the inmate who died was not immediately available.