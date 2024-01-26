Watch CBS News
Crime

Inmate death at Marin County jail under investigation

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 1-26-24
PIX Now Morning Edition 1-26-24 11:48

SAN RAFAEL – A Marin County Jail inmate died in their cell early Thursday morning, according to sheriff's officials.

The inmate was found to be "in need of medical attention" at about 5:45 a.m. by a guard doing a routine check, sheriff's officials said.

Jail personnel performed life-saving measures and called the San Rafael Fire Department for assistance.

The inmate, whose name and gender weren't released, was pronounced dead at 5:56 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. They were being housed alone in the cell at the time of their death.

The Novato Police Department is investigating the death and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Coroners Division will perform a post-mortem exam.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 12:37 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.