Inmate death at Marin County jail under investigation

SAN RAFAEL – A Marin County Jail inmate died in their cell early Thursday morning, according to sheriff's officials.

The inmate was found to be "in need of medical attention" at about 5:45 a.m. by a guard doing a routine check, sheriff's officials said.

Jail personnel performed life-saving measures and called the San Rafael Fire Department for assistance.

The inmate, whose name and gender weren't released, was pronounced dead at 5:56 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. They were being housed alone in the cell at the time of their death.

The Novato Police Department is investigating the death and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Coroners Division will perform a post-mortem exam.