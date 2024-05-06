Inmate at drug detox cell block in Sacramento County Jail found unresponsive, dies

SACRAMENTO – An inmate has died while in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail, officials revealed on Monday.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies were doing a cell check around 10:30 p.m. in the 6-East 100 Pod when they found an unresponsive inmate. The inmate was in a cell alone.

Deputies immediately started first aid; medics soon took over.

The inmate was pronounced dead at the jail, the sheriff's office says. The inmate's name has not been released.

As noted by the sheriff's office, the inmate was being housed in a unit specifically for people detoxing from drugs. However, the inmate's exact cause of death is still under investigation by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.