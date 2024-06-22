Inland San Francisco Bay Area to go under heat advisory Saturday

A large portion of the inland Bay Area will go under a heat advisory for elevated temps in the mid 90s to mid 100s on Saturday, according to weather officials.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service said the advisory would go into effect at 11 a.m. covering the interior North Bay Mountains, most of the inland East Bay and South Bay, the Central Coast, and the Santa Lucias.

KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen noted that, as with other recent hot spells, record highs are unlikely during the one-day heat wave. While most areas will get into the mid-to-high 90s or possibly break 100°, the temperature in Livermore could get as high as 110°.

Reminder: Heat Advisory comes into effect at 11 AM today for the interior North Bay mountains, East Bay, South Bay, and Central Coast. Moderate risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations. Never leave children or pets in vehicles! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/wAA5h5ytp0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 22, 2024

The elevated temperatures on Saturday will present a moderate risk of heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations and could impact commerce and travel.

Residents are advised to limit their outdoor activities during the afternoon or evening and to never leave children or pets in vehicles.

On Sunday, Heggen said the region will return to typical June weather that will persist through most of next week with back-and-forth fog daily and inland highs in the 80s, with 60s and 70s by the water.