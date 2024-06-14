Injury crash involving overturned tractor trailer in Pleasanton blocks westbound I-580

CHP have issued a severe traffic alert Friday morning after an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in Pleasanton blocked westbound lanes of I-580.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday when the collision occurred westbound Interstate 580 east of Hopyard Rd. in Pleasanton.

#Dublin: There is a crash resulting in an overturned big rig on westbound 580 between Hacienda and Hopyard. The three right lanes are blocked. Expect delays out of #Livermore and #Pleasanton for awhile. #KCBSTraffic Photo: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/a7yO0U9gKE — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 14, 2024

At last report, the right and center lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays out of Livermore and Pleasanton and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.