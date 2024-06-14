Watch CBS News
Injury crash involving overturned tractor trailer in Pleasanton blocks westbound I-580

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

CHP have issued a severe traffic alert Friday morning after an accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in Pleasanton blocked westbound lanes of I-580.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. Friday when the collision occurred westbound Interstate 580 east of Hopyard Rd. in Pleasanton. 

At last report, the right and center lanes are blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays out of Livermore and Pleasanton and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.  

