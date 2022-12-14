Injury crash involving 2 big rigs snarls northbound I-880 traffic in Oakland

OAKLAND -- An injury accident involving two big rigs on northbound I-880 in Oakland at Hegenberger Road late Wednesday morning blocked all lanes for nearly 90 minutes, CHP said.

A severe traffic alert was issued at around 11:23 a.m., according to CHP. Initially the three left lanes of northbound I-880 were shut down, but a short time later all lanes are blocked.

Traffic quickly backed up to San Leandro, according to reports, with cars getting by single file on the right shoulder.

One accident gets cleared in #Oakland and here comes the next one. Northbound 880 just past Hegenberger the three left lanes are blocked by a crash that has at a couple of big rigs involved. Traffic is quickly backing up into #SanLeandro. #KCBSTraffic Photo: Caltrans pic.twitter.com/DxAJ0nY0xR — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) December 14, 2022

Additionally, there was a fuel spill involved. Early speculation is the closure will last at least an hour, reports said. CHP said all lanes were still closed as of about 12:40 p.m., but the right lanes reopened just before 1 p.m.

UPDATE: Traffic Collision With Injuries on Northbound I-880 at Hegenberger Rd in Oakland. Right Lanes Are Now Open; Left and Center Lanes Remain Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 14, 2022

Tractors trailers are able to use I-580 westbound in Oakland until further notice due to the crash. The collision comes after an earlier I-880 southbound crash near high street that already slowed traffic on the freeway just an hour before.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.