Injury crash in San Jose blocks lanes of I-880 at U.S. Hwy 101 in both directions

CHP in the South Bay issued a severe traffic alert Monday afternoon when an injury collision blocked lanes of I-880 at U.S. Highway 101 in both directions in San Jose.

At around 2:15 p.m., CHP reported a traffic collision with injuries that initially blocked the left lanes of northbound and southbound I-880 at US-101 S in San Jose.

A short time later, CHP reported that all lanes were blocked in the southbound direction while the left northbound lanes were still blocked.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.