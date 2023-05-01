Injury collision shuts down westbound lanes of I-80 in San Pablo, snarling traffic

SAN PABLO -- A crash involving three vehicles including an SUV that rolled and reportedly caught on fire shut down westbound lanes of I-80 in San Pablo Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert in response to the injury collision with an overturned vehicle on westbound I-80 east of San Pablo Dam Road in San Pablo. CHP initially reported that all lanes were blocked by the incident, but a short time later just the right and center lanes are blocked.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account reported that one of the vehicles involved, an SUV, was on fire. Multiple fire and CHP units responded to the incident.

#SanPablo #TrafficAdvisory #Interstate80 Westbound before McBryde a crash with 3 cars and an SUV on fire has ONLY the LEFT lane OPEN. Traffic's backed up from Hilltop and growing. As an alternate use San Pablo Ave. #KCBSTraffic 📷:Caltrans pic.twitter.com/u4PPOWb8CL — KCBS Radio - The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) May 1, 2023

CHP advised motorists to expect delays and to use alternate routes such as San Pablo Avenue to avoid the freeway traffic. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.