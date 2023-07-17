Injury collision involving overturned tractor trailer closes southbound US-101 in Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG -- CHP has issued a severe traffic alert in the North Bay after an injury collision involving an overturned tractor trailer on southbound US-101 closed all lanes Monday morning.

The incident north of Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg involved a house trailer and a pickup truck, and was reported about 9:40 a.m.. All southbound lanes are currently blocked.

CORRECTION: Traffic Collision With Injuries and Overturned Tractor Trailer on Southbound US-101 North of Dry Creek Rd in Healdsburg. All Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLKuip — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) July 17, 2023

Authorities did not provide any details regarding the injuries in the collision.

Traffic is being diverted off 101 at Lytton Springs Road. Motorists are advised to expect delay and to use alternate routes. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.