Injury accident snarls traffic on eastbound San Mateo Bridge

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

An injury collision on the eastbound span of the San Mateo Bridge late Monday afternoon closed lanes at the height of the evening commute, according to authorities.

The crash was first reported near the high rise section of the bridge that CA-92 travels over at around 4:30 p.m. A severe traffic alert was issued with the collision initially blocking the right and left lanes of the bridge, leaving the center lane open. However, at one point, CHP briefly closed down all eastbound lanes.

Authorities did not provide any information regarding the circumstances of the collision or details on the number of people injured. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. At around 5:20 p.m., the CHP Redwood City office said the estimated time to reopen the roadway was in 40-60 minutes.  

First published on March 18, 2024 / 5:15 PM PDT

