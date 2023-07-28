Injury accident closes southbound lanes of I-280 in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- A severe traffic alert has been issued Friday morning after an injury collision on southbound I-280 in South San Francisco closed multiple lanes, according to CHP.

The alert was issued at 6:25 a.m. due to the collision on southbound I-280 north of Westborough Boulevard in South San Francisco. The right and center lanes are blocked. No details were provided about the circumstances of the crash or the extent of injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there currently is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.