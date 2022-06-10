Injured Warriors star Steph Curry looks ready for NBA Finals Game 4

BOSTON (CBS SF) -- Injured Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry worked out without any limitations Friday morning, hours before the tip-off of NBA Finals Game 4.

While he left little doubt he wouldn't play, a 30-second video posted by the team on social media Friday morning quelled some of the fears Warriors fans have harbored since Curry came up hobbling after a wild scramble for a loose ball in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

The injury happened in the blink of an eye. Bodies were scattered across the parquet floor, diving after the loose ball.

Curry emerged from the pile limping and holding his left foot. It's a pain the Warriors star had felt before.

In March, he sprained his foot on a similar play involving Celtics star Marcus Smart. That play resulted an injury that kept Curry sidelined for the last month of the regular season.

"Because I went through what I went through in the regular season and coming back, I know exactly what it is and what I've got to deal with and the soreness/pain level and all that," Curry told reporters Thursday.

"There's a good understanding of what it is and all that. I guess comfort knowing I've been through it before, but also, you would rather not have to deal with something like that at this point in the season."

Until tip off Friday evening, the Warriors training staff has been busy getting Curry ready. Golden State had a team rest day on Thursday.

"Get as much recovery and healing as possible and understand how important Game 4 is," Curry said of the time recovering. "I'm excited about the opportunity."

Curry has been averaging 31 points a game during the Finals so health is vital to the Warriors title hopes.

"This one just wasn't as bad as that one (the March injury)," he said. "As soon as you started to take a couple of steps, you kind of know whether you can run normal, cut normal or not. Back then, I couldn't. Yesterday, I could. That gave me a little bit of confidence knowing it wasn't as bad."